Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.70. 746,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

