Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.90

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 30502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Fox Advisors cut Benchmark Electronics from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

