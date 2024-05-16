Blue Star Foods Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, May 20th (NASDAQ:BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 20th.
Blue Star Foods Price Performance
BSFC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 168,306,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06. Blue Star Foods has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Blue Star Foods Company Profile
