Blue Star Foods Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, May 20th (NASDAQ:BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 20th.

Blue Star Foods Price Performance

BSFC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 168,306,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06. Blue Star Foods has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.