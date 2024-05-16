BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$18.15 and last traded at C$18.16. 93,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 144,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.20.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.52.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

