BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Up 0.1%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$23.50 and last traded at C$23.48. 8,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 13,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.46.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.34.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.