Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 366,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BWMN

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of BWMN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 77,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.68 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $307,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,722,437.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,722,437.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $38,068.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,699 shares of company stock worth $6,406,472 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 444,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 144,978 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,010,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.