CarMax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 26,896 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 373% compared to the average daily volume of 5,690 put options.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $72.94. 1,568,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. CarMax has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

