CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 436 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 301,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,168,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,115. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.71 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

