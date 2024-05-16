Casper Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $336.82 million and $5.77 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,608,526,625 coins and its circulating supply is 12,014,565,256 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,606,433,171 with 12,012,570,420 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02795411 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $6,968,549.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

