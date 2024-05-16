Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 510,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 780,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of -0.38.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

