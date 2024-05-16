Ceera Investments LLC Invests $309,000 in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Ceera Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Expensify as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Expensify by 433.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 85,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Expensify by 93.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 182,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $290,876.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,529,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,562,215.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 182,941 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $290,876.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,529,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,562,215.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $35,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,080 shares in the company, valued at $164,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,014,740 shares of company stock worth $1,549,045 and have sold 725,107 shares worth $1,295,223. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 606,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,732. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $123.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Expensify Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

