Ceera Investments LLC Purchases 28 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.41. 3,568,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $532.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

