Ceera Investments LLC Sells 210,890 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Ceera Investments LLC reduced its stake in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,890 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CS Disco by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

CS Disco Price Performance

NYSE:LAW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. 339,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,036. CS Disco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $422.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $58,747.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 826,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.