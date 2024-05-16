Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Up 16.4% in April

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 958,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

CLRB stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,232. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $3,817,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708,191 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 414,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

