Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chuy’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Chuy’s by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 165,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,286. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $485.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

