Cosmos Hits Market Capitalization of $3.32 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.50 or 0.00012996 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and approximately $139.14 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00053102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00018710 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

