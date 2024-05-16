CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 1.9% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $326.44 and last traded at $325.24. Approximately 672,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,388,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.09. The company has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 941.86, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,576 shares of company stock worth $99,336,130. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

