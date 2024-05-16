DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSIGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DecisionPoint Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 46,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,067. DecisionPoint Systems has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.95.

DecisionPoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. DecisionPoint Systems had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that DecisionPoint Systems will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DecisionPoint Systems

(Get Free Report)

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, consults, and implements mobility-first enterprise solutions and retail solutions centered on point-of-sale systems and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable its customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enable customers to access employers' data networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DecisionPoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DecisionPoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.