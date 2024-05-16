Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.90. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 1,343,928 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HCEP Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 361,600 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

