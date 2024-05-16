Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Up 16.8% in April

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.14. 870,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,856. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $186.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

