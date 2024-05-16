Dymension (DYM) Price Reaches $2.65 on Top Exchanges

Dymension (DYM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00004068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $387.44 million and $27.74 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dymension has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,016,558,337 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, "Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,016,558,337 with 146,000,000 in circulation. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s). More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/."

