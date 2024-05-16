Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $10.60. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 314,645 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 95,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 231,731 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,100,000 after buying an additional 270,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.