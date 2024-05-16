EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 0.5 %

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.27. 14,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,416. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

