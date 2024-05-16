EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys 6,657 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VECO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of VECO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.15. 854,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,325.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,201 shares of company stock worth $2,321,375 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

