EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.08% of Granite Construction worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth about $279,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GVA. DA Davidson upped their target price on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Granite Construction Trading Down 1.4 %

GVA stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 211,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,808. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $64.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 104.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In related news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

