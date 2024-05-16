EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.08% of LiveRamp worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in LiveRamp by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,919. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

Several research firms have commented on RAMP. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

