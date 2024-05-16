EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1,346.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,186,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BGNE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BeiGene stock traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.03. 256,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,841. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.97 and a 12-month high of $245.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.91 and its 200-day moving average is $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.63.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

