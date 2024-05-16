EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 6,633 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kirby by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at $494,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $48,592.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,649 shares of company stock worth $3,861,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Down 0.6 %

KEX stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.40. 445,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,432. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $116.98.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

