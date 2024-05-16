EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 284 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Glaukos worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 461,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $113.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,030 shares of company stock worth $22,629,937. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.