EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1,694.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.10. 1,551,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -430.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,571.43%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

