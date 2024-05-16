EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Rapid7 by 46.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Rapid7 by 47.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. 1,068,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

