Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Up 16.8% in April

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EKSO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Ekso Bionics worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

