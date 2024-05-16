EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,060,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 33,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

EQT Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.51. 6,287,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,611. EQT has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

