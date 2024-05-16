Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 4,933 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS MOAT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.69. 852,743 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

