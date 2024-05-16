Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,944,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,397,119. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average of $145.65.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

