Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,784,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,076. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $246.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.