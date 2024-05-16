Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 0.8 %

TDOC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. 4,518,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,240. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $54,667.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,077 shares in the company, valued at $262,478.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,619.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $54,667.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,478.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,368 shares of company stock worth $1,989,227. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

