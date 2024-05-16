Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 2,264 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,726. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.40. The firm has a market cap of $197.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

