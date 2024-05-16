Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,323 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 65,931 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 403,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,592. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.