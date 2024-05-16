Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 920 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 463 shares of company stock valued at $101,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Biogen Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BIIB traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.04. 936,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.01. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.