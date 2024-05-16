Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,268 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 680.3% in the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.26. 308,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,832. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

