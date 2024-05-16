Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 233,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,516,000 after buying an additional 21,166 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $183.11. 5,976,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,343. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $193.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

