Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,663,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,889,121. The company has a market capitalization of $154.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

