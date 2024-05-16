Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.64. 5,506,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,094,237. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.