Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.8% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $758.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $747.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $724.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.16 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $7,860,589. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.