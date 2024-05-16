Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $70.01.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

