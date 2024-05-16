Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 2.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

MDY stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $551.23. The company had a trading volume of 657,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,902. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $538.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.51. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

