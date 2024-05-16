Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,522 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,167,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,176,000 after purchasing an additional 168,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,557,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

EMR traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.