Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,556 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.09. 4,177,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,609. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

