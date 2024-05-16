Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,643 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766,110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after buying an additional 425,228 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,898,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,609,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 216,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.95.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

